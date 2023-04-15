Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 108 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

