Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

