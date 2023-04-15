Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 236,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 575,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 231,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

