Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 20,140 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

