Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 364,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

