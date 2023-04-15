Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 110.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,248,910.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

