Strs Ohio Has $1.07 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

