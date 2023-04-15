Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

