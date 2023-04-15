Strs Ohio Has $1.23 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $225.61 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $322.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

