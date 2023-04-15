Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

