Strs Ohio Purchases 18,633 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,506,354 shares of company stock worth $321,527,507. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

