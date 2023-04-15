Strs Ohio Sells 100,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after buying an additional 444,899 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 94.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $63.56 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $96.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

