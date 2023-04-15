Strs Ohio Sells 11,600 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile



StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

