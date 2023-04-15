Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.