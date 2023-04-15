Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Targa Resources by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

