The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

ODP stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ODP Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.