The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,129,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.