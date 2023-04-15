Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $179,187.40 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christine Garvey sold 125 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $7,356.25.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

