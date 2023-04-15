Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 817 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 243,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 54,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.