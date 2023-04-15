Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

