Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 40,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

