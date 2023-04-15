UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

