Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Veradigm by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $11,823,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

