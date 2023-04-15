Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRTV opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

