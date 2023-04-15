West Branch Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

