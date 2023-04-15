Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,818.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 369,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 350,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

