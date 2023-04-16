1,287 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

