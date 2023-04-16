13,042 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.