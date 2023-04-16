14,244 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,758,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,485,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,063,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $175,349.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,603,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,430 shares of company stock valued at $45,204,065. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

