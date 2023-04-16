1,800 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $192.87 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

