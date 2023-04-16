3,100 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BBSI opened at $88.03 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Further Reading

