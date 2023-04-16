32,718 Shares in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

OCCI stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.39.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.66%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.