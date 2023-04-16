32,718 Shares in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.7 %
OCCI stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.39.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.66%.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
