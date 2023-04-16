3,369 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,103. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.