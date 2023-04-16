4,900 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

About HealthEquity

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.