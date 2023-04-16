6,366 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Employers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Employers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

