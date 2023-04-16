6,623 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,930,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

OLLI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

