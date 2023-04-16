7,500 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $39.82 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

