Advisory Resource Group Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

