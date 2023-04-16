Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

