Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 273,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

