Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

