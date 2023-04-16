Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 251,739 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

