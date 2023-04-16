Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 100,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 261,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

