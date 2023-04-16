Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

