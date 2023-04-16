Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

