Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Trading Up 2.0 %

AYX stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.