American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $40,232.52 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.2 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 990,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.