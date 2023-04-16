American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $40,232.52 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

