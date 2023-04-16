Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

