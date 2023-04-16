Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $10.32 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

